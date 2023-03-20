Situation Update, Mar 20, 2023 - Global finance SHOCKWAVES as Credit Suisse BAIL IN wipes out billions in bonds

0:00 Credit Suisse Crisis

32:40 Where to hide your gold

45:15 Trump





- The Credit Suisse BAIL IN wipes out $17 billion in bond value

- Swiss government liquidity adds BAIL OUT factor to UBS acquisition

- Global financial crisis began in crypto, moved to Silicon Valley and spread to Europe

- The entire western financial system is headed for catastrophe

- Janet Yellen says the government will CHOOSE which banks survive and which ones fail

- Only the WOKE banks will be bailed out in order to keep WOKE startups alive

- Most SVB startups were focused on WOKE topics like climate change

- All deposits and financial instruments have counter party risk

- Only things you physically control have no counter party risk:

- Gold, silver, land, food, ammo, etc.

- Where to hide your gold with certainty that no one will mess with it

- As the collapse accelerates, people will become even MORE desperate

- As the banks fail, chaos will prevail





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





