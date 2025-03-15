BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
☦️Dozens of underground churches have been built for fighters in Donbass
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
2
6 months ago

☦️Military priest Peter Gritsenko: Dozens of underground churches have been built for Russian fighters in Donbass

He has been to the hottest spots of the DPR and LPR, and has come under fire more than once. He travels from unit to unit. He serves and christens new recruits.

ℹ️ Recall that more than 42 thousand soldiers were christened in the special operation zone in three years.

from @News_of_Donbass

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
