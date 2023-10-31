BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian Nazi, War Criminal and Azov Commander, Dmitro Kukharchuk Talks on TV - "UKRAINE is LOSING THE WAR"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
10/31/2023

Ukrainian Nazi, war criminal and Azov commander Dmitro Kukharchuk talks on TV about how Ukraine is losing the war. At the same time, he notes that Ukrainian propaganda is to blame for everything:

- Today I am sincerely sure that strategically we will lose the war... I notice the narrative in the Ukrainian media, that we are fighting with the bums, that the Russian army does not know how to fight, that the victory will be in a week, in two, well, maybe at most in a month. That in the beginning of spring, then in the summer, then in the fall, then in the winter...

◾️Dmitro Kukharchuk is a favourite of US officials, having previously paraded around Ukraine of US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

Adding:

Ukrainian Nazi, war criminal and Azov commander who tortured Russian prisoners on camera, took photos with US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz during her visit last year to Ukraine.

◾️This is how the United States openly supports the most hideous war criminals who do not hide their Nazi ideology and crimes.

