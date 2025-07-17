🚨 WEF's Smart Cities = Mass Surveillance? - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 WEF's "Smart Cities" = Mass Surveillance?
The World Economic Forum is touting "Collaborative Sensing" as a Top 10 Emerging Tech for "safer streets" & smoother traffic. Sounds nice, right?
But US intel’s R&D arm IARPA has other plans — tracking YOU across every camera, sensor & drone feed. Their Video LINCS program aims to:
📌 Geolocate & timestamp people in real-time
📌 Track movements across all connected cameras
📌 Turn smart cities into spy grids