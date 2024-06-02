© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Monica Johnston, currently trapped in Gaza, describes the grave humanitarian conditions currently experienced by Palestinians there amid the ongoing Israeli blockade.
I've seen warnings, photos of some of those Israeli booby trapped cans that explode when opened. They look like normal cans made in a factory. Cynthia