What is a Woman Commentary by Pete Papaherakles
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
27 views • 06/12/2023

Pete Papaherakles is back! He talks with me about the viral video “What is a Woman” by Matt Walsh. Pete explains the process by which the globalists have sexually degraded our society step-by-step since Alfred Kinsey in 1948. The film doesn’t tell you that Kinsey was a Rockefeller asset but Pete does.

More about the film at https://www.express.co.uk/entertainment/films/1778329/What-Is-a-Woman-streaming-Twitter-Elon-Musk-Piers-Morgan-Matt-Walsh

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@BrianRuhe-ir3fp
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Keywords
truthjewsdumbing downbrian ruhematt walshpete papaherakleswhat is a woman
