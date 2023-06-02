Marburg plandemic 😬 cause, symptoms and remedies to keep you out of the hospital!! 😉🤗🌻🌞

Marbug disease stands in the books with the highest fatality rate between 60% and 90% also known under the name Ebola with patentnumber U.S. 20120251502.





The vaccinated are most at risk carrying the lipid nanoparticles payload in their bodies that is released at three consecutive pulses of 18Ghertz for one minute. This will result in total panic worldwide, that's where the satanic "order out of chaos" comes in with more mandatory vaccines and Fema camps.





The symptoms are:

-internal bleeding (coming out the nose, ears, mouth, rectum..)

-cardiovascular deaths

-coma

-hypovolemic shock





The treatments are:

-oxygen therapy

-frequency healing

-blood builders

-microbiome support*

and an IV treatment called AVI6003





Supplements:

NAC / Glutathione

Zinc + Copper

Iodine + Selenium

Vit D3 + K2

Supercharged C60

Sativa seed oil

Preasidium*





Ofcourse an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure, so best is to take all celltowers down, turn off the router at night or when not in use, don't carry your cellphone on you, stay unvaxxed at all costs!! (drink pine needle tea daily for the suramine compound anti shedding)





Detox DAILY from all the poisons in our environment! Zeolite, humic and fulvic acid, activated charcoal, EDTA chelation, C60, iodine, colloidal gold or silver, hydrogenperoxide mouthspray, chlorine dioxide/MMS three doses a day are the most effective ones.





My older videos:

1. Hulda Clarke zapper

2. Chlorine dioxide

3. Microbiome

4. Fema camps

5. Radiation /prince of the air, to deceive humanity

.. but you can scroll yourself through my videos to find others of interest. I always try to keep videos right to the point and short as your time is precious. Spend it wisely.





And try to make it till the return of our savior Jesus Christ for another 1000 year under His reign. 🙏💖 Don't miss it!! 😉🤗 God always wins!









