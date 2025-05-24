Waves of Geran-2 targeting the same location repeatedly - the UAV, missile production facilities of Antonov Plant in Kiev

💥🇺🇦 Footage shows waves of Geran-2 loitering munitions targeting the same location repeatedly (last night) —the production facilities of Antonov Plant in Kiev.

At one point, two Patriot air defense systems activated simultaneously in an attempt to intercept incoming Iskander ballistic missiles. Their efforts failed—at 1:16 in the video, at least one missile is seen hitting its target.

Some Geran drones also appear to have struck the Patriot launchers themselves, though due to the camera angle this cannot be confirmed with absolute certainty.

Adding, also hit last night:

💥🇺🇦 Russian Forces Strike Military Cargo Ship in Odessa Port

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed a precision strike using an Iskander missile against a cargo vessel transporting 100 containers of military equipment to the port of Odessa. The vessel was reportedly carrying Western-supplied arms.

The strike triggered a secondary detonation and a large fire at the port, further damaging Ukraine's NATO-backed logistics infrastructure.