Total Eclipse of the Sun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week will bring the second of two total eclipses of the sun through the heartland of the United States. Seven years ago, it was a "Peace Eclipse" that went through seven cities called Salem, peace. This year it will be a "Judgment Eclipse" that will go through seven cities named Nineveh, as in the Nineveh of the Biblical account of Jonah. We could be in for a very interesting time to come.