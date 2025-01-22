How to make Trump's EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE Bring Prosperity Back to Americans

President Donald Trump has announced plans to create a new "External Revenue Service" (ERS) during his second term. This move is part of his strategy to impose higher tariffs on imports. In his inaugural address, Trump stated that foreign nations would bear the financial burden of these tariffs, though domestic importers currently pay them. The ERS, announced via Truth Social, would collect tariffs, duties, and revenue from foreign sources.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will discuss what the ERS needs to do to be able to replace the IRS, the income tax, and payroll taxes. Is there a chance this new agency could replace the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)? Peymon will answer this and many other questions in this weeks Freedom Hour.

