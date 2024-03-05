BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Are You Thankful For?
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
5 views • 03/05/2024

Many believe that once you get a certain age, life ends. And the blessings are lost. Being past the age of accomplishing your goals and the purposes that were specifically ordained in your life. This is not true.

Pride robs and destroys hope. I watched a video last night about famous individuals who had so many plastic surgeries until they were respectfully, unrecognizable. Deceived by the devil, full of vanity, while desiring immortality. As if this can be obtained by and from any man.

They, like many are stagnated. Not knowing the salvation of our LORD and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
