Maria Zeee & Fr. Peter Heers: Prophecy & The Rise of Orthodoxy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the age of technology, AI, and deceptions of every kind, the Ecumenism movement is gaining traction and people are being led astray. Fr. Peter Heers joins Maria Zeee to answer in light of the times we are living in, what does traditional Christian prophecy actually mean, and why are so many people turning to Orthodoxy?