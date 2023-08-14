BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Peru Alien Attack, Jupiter Space Station, 30 UFO craft secretly studied – Week in Review – 081223
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 08/14/2023

Michael Salla


August 12, 2023


Exopolitics Today the Week in Review examines continued pushback against David Grusch’s UFO testimony; alien attacks in Peru as prelude to false flag attack; UFOs and the Bible; US Space Command and Artemis Accord signatories take control of the solar system; claims that up to 30 extraterrestrial craft have been retrieved and studied; personal reflections on the Lahaina, Hawaii wildfire, and more.


Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/MichaelSalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBCp50IAwX4

Keywords
biblehawaiiextraterrestrialsperuspace commandsecretsweek in reviewsolar systemwildfireexopoliticslahainamichael sallaalien attackdavid gruschflase flag attackjupiter space stationufo spacecraftartemis accord
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy