White and Christian countries are invaded by non-Whites and non-Christians.
Why does the Christian Church side with the invaders?
"Racist" is a word invented, ultimately, to accuse Jesus Christ.
Christians leaders flee in terror when that word ("racism"), like a cudgel, is used to beat people into submission.
We have invented a new religion (Judeo-Christianity) that is foreign to the Scriptures.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com