Simon Gold & Jaymie Icke on OPEN LINE with Rick Munn & Natalie Cheale - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Simon Gold, also known online as GoldEagle, engages in a discussion covering topics such as war and 20mph speed limits in Wales. Later, Jaymie Icke delves into the intriguing subject of Elon Musk and the brain chip.

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Simon Gold, known as GoldEagle online, is a dedicated freedom fighter who serves as a correspondent for Unity News Network. He adds a touch of humor to address the serious societal issues we face.

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Jaymie is the CEO and Founder of Ickonic, advocating for personal responsibility in areas such as health, wellbeing, spirituality, and emphasizing the importance of family.