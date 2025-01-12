Riccardo Bosi: This Is A Land-Clearing Operation

L.A.: black hats are knocking out the useful idiots that live there.





The full webcast is linked below.





CaptKylePatriots | AustraliaOne Party (12 January 2025)

https://rumble.com/v68a2cd-capt-kyle-and-kelly-resume-our-biweekly-round-table-w-australia-partys-lead.html

https://rumble.com/v68r7da-australiaone-party-aussie-usa-roundtable-12-january-2025.html