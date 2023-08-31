BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Senses of Humor 2023
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
92 views • 08/31/2023

:20 It's like 1969 again

:34 Ban Idiots, Not Guns! Close Call

:14 He thought he could beat the train

1:01 Bike thieves are baited into a trap

:38 They thought they found a bicycle to steal

:56 Hunter

:40 Burglar took the church's kindness for weakness

1:08 Southpark

:34 When Your GPS Goes Out

:11 Be sure to buy the newer gas she says ROFL

:57 Dog turns into a fidget spinner when provoked

:10 Victor Marx is the world record holder for the fastest gun disarmament of another person

4:48 Libertarian James Bond

13 clips, 12:16.

humorentertainingsenses
