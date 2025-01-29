BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP JUST CALLED FOR CONGRESS TO ABOLISH THE INCOME TAX 🇺🇲 THIS IS HUGE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
73 views • 7 months ago

The bait and switch of the 13th Amendment in 1865 was all to set up taxation in 1913


Gunther Eagleman™ - Holy sh*t, he wasn't joking. Trump just called for Congress to abolish the income tax. This is HUGE


Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1884021343315976606


Thumbnail: https://www.boredpanda.com/accounting-jokes/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://empoweredprofit.com/what-is-tax-strategy/


VfB completed his 24 year plan in the summer on 2023, before the immobilization; this is one of the multi pronged offenses launched


The masthead of ToNA reads:


"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."


EMOLUMENTS was a new word for VfB when the page was first created


IMPOUNDMENTS is the word VfB learned just this weekend


Paying interest on self-borrowed money is the biggest bait and switch ever pulled


H.R.25 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): To promote freedom, fairness, and economic opportunity by repealing the income tax and other taxes, abolishing the Internal…

Summary of H.R.25 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): To promote freedom, fairness, and economic opportunity by repealing the income tax and other taxes, abolishing the Internal Revenue Service, and enacting…


https://search.app/fi6bTMkSEaQC94nz7

president donald john trumptitles of nobility amendmentincome tax bait and switchemolumentsimpoundments
