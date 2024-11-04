11-03-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Part 29 LEPROSY: Walking Examples 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 **LIVE** Stream of My Living Branch
2 Kings 15:1 In the twenty-seventh year of Yaroḇ‛am sovereign of Yisra’ěl, Azaryah son of Amatsyah, sovereign of Yehuḏah, began to reign. 2 He was sixteen years old when he began to reign, and he reigned fifty-two years in Yerushalayim. And his mother’s name was Yeḵolyahu of Yerushalayim. 3 And he did what was right in the eyes of יהוה , according to all that his father Amatsyahu did, 4 however, the high places were not taken away. The people still slaughtered and burned incense on the high places. 5 And יהוה smote the sovereign, so that he was a leper until the day of his death, and he dwelt in a separate house. And Yotham son of the sovereign was over the house, ruling the people of the land. 6 And the rest of the acts of Azaryahu, and all that he did, are they not written in the book of the annals of the sovereigns of Yehuḏah? 7 So Azaryah slept with his fathers, and they buried him with his fathers in the City of Dawiḏ. And Yotham his son reigned in his place.