𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 **LIVE** Stream of My Living Branch

2 Kings 15:1 In the twenty-seventh year of Yaroḇ‛am sovereign of Yisra’ěl, Azaryah son of Amatsyah, sovereign of Yehuḏah, began to reign. 2 He was sixteen years old when he began to reign, and he reigned fifty-two years in Yerushalayim. And his mother’s name was Yeḵolyahu of Yerushalayim. 3 And he did what was right in the eyes of יהוה , according to all that his father Amatsyahu did, 4 however, the high places were not taken away. The people still slaughtered and burned incense on the high places. 5 And יהוה smote the sovereign, so that he was a leper until the day of his death, and he dwelt in a separate house. And Yotham son of the sovereign was over the house, ruling the people of the land. 6 And the rest of the acts of Azaryahu, and all that he did, are they not written in the book of the annals of the sovereigns of Yehuḏah? 7 So Azaryah slept with his fathers, and they buried him with his fathers in the City of Dawiḏ. And Yotham his son reigned in his place.

