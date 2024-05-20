Iran's Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian dies alongside Raisi in a helicopter crash

The top Iranian diplomat, who was accompanying President Raisi during the helicopter crash, has helped shift Iran’s foreign policy from engagement with the West to improving relations with neighbours in the Middle East, especially Arab countries across the Gulf.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was a former soldier, whose career was devoted to protecting his country and its revolution.

Al Jazeera’s Alex Baird looks back at his life.

Mirrored - Al Jazeerah





