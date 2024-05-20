Iran's Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian dies alongside Raisi in a helicopter crash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The top Iranian diplomat, who was accompanying President Raisi during the helicopter crash, has helped shift Iran’s foreign policy from engagement with the West to improving relations with neighbours in the Middle East, especially Arab countries across the Gulf.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was a former soldier, whose career was devoted to protecting his country and its revolution.
Al Jazeera’s Alex Baird looks back at his life.
Mirrored - Al Jazeerah
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/