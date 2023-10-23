TRUTH ABOUT REINCARNATION. What Will Happen After Death? Revelation of an Occultist 2

00:00 Introduction. Answers to viewers' questions:

03:10 Why the Nazis lost despite such a powerful occult support

06:33 Was World War II a result of Gurdjieff's activity?

08:23 Why conscious rebirth is possible

09:24 What is the point of the "living" dead to bring humanity to death?

13:10 What is "the Great Transition"?

14:30 Reincarnation. Beginning of the topic

18:55 Role of thoughts and images in a person's postmortem fate

22:30 Dual nature of a human

27:00 What is a soul?

31:45 What remains of a human after death

33:25 Where a deadman is after death

35:10 What is wrong with reincarnation among Buddhists?

36:20 Why do the dead need the attention of the living?

38:53 Difference between reincarnation of the "living" dead and ordinary people

40:35 About the dominant dead

44:12 Conspiracy of the dead

45:27 Why the dead help the living

48:55 What a deadman’s "connection" to a person is fraught with

53:26 Terrible secret of shamans

1:00:16 About astral traveling

1:01:30 How to verify what is said herein

1:02:36 About priests and their magic





