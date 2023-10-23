TRUTH ABOUT REINCARNATION. What Will Happen After Death? Revelation of an Occultist 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00 Introduction. Answers to viewers' questions:
03:10 Why the Nazis lost despite such a powerful occult support
06:33 Was World War II a result of Gurdjieff's activity?
08:23 Why conscious rebirth is possible
09:24 What is the point of the "living" dead to bring humanity to death?
13:10 What is "the Great Transition"?
14:30 Reincarnation. Beginning of the topic
18:55 Role of thoughts and images in a person's postmortem fate
22:30 Dual nature of a human
27:00 What is a soul?
31:45 What remains of a human after death
33:25 Where a deadman is after death
35:10 What is wrong with reincarnation among Buddhists?
36:20 Why do the dead need the attention of the living?
38:53 Difference between reincarnation of the "living" dead and ordinary people
40:35 About the dominant dead
44:12 Conspiracy of the dead
45:27 Why the dead help the living
48:55 What a deadman’s "connection" to a person is fraught with
53:26 Terrible secret of shamans
1:00:16 About astral traveling
1:01:30 How to verify what is said herein
1:02:36 About priests and their magic
If you have any constructive suggestions or ideas, please write to the project email address: [email protected]
After all, only together can we put an end to the game of shadows in our lives!