BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUTH ABOUT REINCARNATION. What Will Happen After Death? Revelation of an Occultist 2
Shadow Control
Shadow Control
5 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 10/23/2023

00:00 Introduction. Answers to viewers' questions:

03:10 Why the Nazis lost despite such a powerful occult support

06:33 Was World War II a result of Gurdjieff's activity?

08:23 Why conscious rebirth is possible

09:24 What is the point of the "living" dead to bring humanity to death?

13:10 What is "the Great Transition"?

14:30 Reincarnation. Beginning of the topic

18:55 Role of thoughts and images in a person's postmortem fate

22:30 Dual nature of a human

27:00 What is a soul?

31:45 What remains of a human after death

33:25 Where a deadman is after death

35:10 What is wrong with reincarnation among Buddhists?

36:20 Why do the dead need the attention of the living?

38:53 Difference between reincarnation of the "living" dead and ordinary people

40:35 About the dominant dead

44:12 Conspiracy of the dead

45:27 Why the dead help the living

48:55 What a deadman’s "connection" to a person is fraught with 

53:26 Terrible secret of shamans

1:00:16 About astral traveling

1:01:30 How to verify what is said herein

1:02:36 About priests and their magic


If you have any constructive suggestions or ideas, please write to the project email address: [email protected] 


After all, only together can we put an end to the game of shadows in our lives!


Keywords
magicoccultismreincarnation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy