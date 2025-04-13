Bill Maher "Trump Good" Report, Creates Cognitive Dissonance for Lefties

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Maher once a trusted Trump Derangement Syndrome ally, has created cognitive dissonance in the belief system amongst leftists that Trump is an evil tyrant after reporting that his White House dinner visit went splendidly well and that Trump is a decent guy with much more self-awareness than he expected.