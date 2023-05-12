BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CANADIAN MILITARY ALLOWS MEN TO WEAR MAKEUP BRAS AND MINISKIRTS
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
118 views • 05/12/2023

The Canadian Armed Forces have decided to go woke. Now they are stating that in order to represent modern Canada, Men can wear skirts and makeup and every Soldier can have ridiculous facial tattoos. Tattoos used to be a manly thing done only by those who wrote motorcycles, killed for their country, or could bench press 500 lb.

Now, absolutely every idiot on the planet has them and they honestly think they look good. If a tattoo is not done right it looks stupid.

If it's on your face it looks even worse. I truly do not want to be defended by any particular man who wears a camouflage jacket and a pink mini skirt along with combat boots because I don't believe that he could defend me. However, the good news is when Justin Trudeau tells the Canadian military to start shooting Canadian citizens, they're going to be too busy putting on lipstick to bother loading their weapons.

Keywords
newspoliticscanadawokesoldierscanadian armed forcesfacial tattoos
