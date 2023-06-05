◽️ Belgorod Region update.

⚡️ SITREP

⚡️ In the morning of 4 June 2023, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive at five sections of the front in Southern Donetsk direction by introducing into combat 23rd and 31st brigades from the strategic reserves of the AFU, supported by other military units and divisions.

◽️ A total of six mechanized and two tank battalions of the enemy were involved.

◽️ The enemy's goal was to break through Russia's defenses in what it considered to be the most vulnerable area of the front.

◽️ The enemy was unsuccessful in achieving its goals.

◽️ As a result of skillful and competent actions of the Vostok Group of Forces, the losses of the AFU amounted to more than 250 troops, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, 21 armored fighting vehicles.

◽️ Commander of the combined group of forces - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation General of the Army V.V. Gerasimov was at one of the forward command and control posts in this direction during this period.

◽️The Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range air-based high-precision weaponry strike against the enemy targets at the military airfields.

◽️The goal of the attack has been reached. The command posts, radar stations, Ukrainian aviation equipment, as well as ammunition depots, have been hit.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and the artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutraliza of the enemy manpower and hardware near Novomlynsk, Sinkovka, Olshana and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

💥In addition, the actions of 4 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been prevented close to Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Rozovka, Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 2 pickup trucks and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of AFU units near Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Makeevka, Poschanka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forestry.

💥1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been neutralized close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 63th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Donetsk direction, the active combat operations continue with the Akhmat special units in Maryinka tactical area and the units of the 1st Army Corps of the Yug Group of Forces close to Avdeevka.

💥The enemy losses were up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Grad MLRS, 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥In addition, the ammunition depots of the Liman operational-tactical group and the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade have been eliminated close to Slovyansk and Minkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Pavlovka, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonoye, Poltavka, Preobrazhenka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy losses were up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 9 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system.

💥The ammunition depots of the 11th Artillery Brigade and the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroyed close to Temirovka and Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 96 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 73 areas.

💥1 Ukrainian UAV assembly facility near Dnepropetrovsk has been hit by high-precision ground-based weapons.

💥The command and observation posts of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade and the 24th Mechanized Brigade battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been hit close to Poltavka (Zaporozhye region) and Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk people's republic).



