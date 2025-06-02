RealOptions Provide Women-Centric Holistic Care for Desperate Pregnant Moms - Valerie Hill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Valerie Hill has firsthand experience with abortion, and it has heavily influenced the way she approaches helping women choose life for their babies. She is the CEO of RealOptions, which provides holistic care to women through their teams of health coaches and medical professionals in licensed medical clinics. These resources help women embrace motherhood from a woman-centered point of view, who might otherwise be coerced into an abortion by the medical complex. “Abortion aborts your own life,” she says, noting the side effects for women like depression, suicidal thoughts, alcoholism, and unhealthy emotional behaviors. When women find support, they don’t want to choose abortion, Valerie says. Often, they just feel like they’re alone and there’s no other options.
TAKEAWAYS
RealOptions is not here to judge women - it’s here to help them
We need a message that is woman-focused and not baby-focused for frightened women who need facts to make an informed decision
The abortion pill can be reversed in many cases if it is addressed early enough
We are not meant to live our lives in denial
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
RealOptions Gold Standard of Care video: https://bit.ly/4cT60Vd
Gabb (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina
Heartbeat International: https://www.heartbeatinternational.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH REAL OPTIONS
Website: https://realoptions.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realoptions.centralsanjose/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realoptionsobria/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@realoptions3/videos
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/