RealOptions Provide Women-Centric Holistic Care for Desperate Pregnant Moms - Valerie Hill

Valerie Hill has firsthand experience with abortion, and it has heavily influenced the way she approaches helping women choose life for their babies. She is the CEO of RealOptions, which provides holistic care to women through their teams of health coaches and medical professionals in licensed medical clinics. These resources help women embrace motherhood from a woman-centered point of view, who might otherwise be coerced into an abortion by the medical complex. “Abortion aborts your own life,” she says, noting the side effects for women like depression, suicidal thoughts, alcoholism, and unhealthy emotional behaviors. When women find support, they don’t want to choose abortion, Valerie says. Often, they just feel like they’re alone and there’s no other options.









TAKEAWAYS





RealOptions is not here to judge women - it’s here to help them





We need a message that is woman-focused and not baby-focused for frightened women who need facts to make an informed decision





The abortion pill can be reversed in many cases if it is addressed early enough





We are not meant to live our lives in denial









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

RealOptions Gold Standard of Care video: https://bit.ly/4cT60Vd

Gabb (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Heartbeat International: https://www.heartbeatinternational.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH REAL OPTIONS

Website: https://realoptions.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realoptions.centralsanjose/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realoptionsobria/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@realoptions3/videos





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/