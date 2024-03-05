His paws were torn off and Abandoned in a sealed box! But the kitten continues to believe people...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Struggling Animals
Nov 27, 2023
They tore off his paws and threw him in a sealed box! But the kitten continues to believe people...
A little kitten 😿 was found without paws, locked in a box. He continues to believe in good people and purrs, even despite his suffering.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-3FdKZGK9k