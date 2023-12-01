He collapsed after many days of fighting the disease, he was about to not survive

Pitiful Animal





Nov 30, 2023





He was lying on the side of the road like a dried corpse

We happened to find out while parking nearby, how could it be a pitiful dog

The dog laid there alone and alone, he could no longer sit and teach to eat or drink

He almost gave up his miserable life for a better place

A lonely dog lying at the bottom of a hill waiting for someone to come to help but it was hard

They were busy walking up and down, but no one knew anything about a dog covered in mud

He couldn't get up, his body ached as hell , everything tired and desperate

The puppy that I rescued yesterday. He couldn't even turn over, or sit down, or anything.

I took her to a vet. She had been given medication and would need an X-ray.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25L5XfCiwdc