A Simple Car Fix Turned Into a Nightmare in El Salvador! 🚗🇸🇻

What started as a simple trip to fix my car's headlight on 29 Calle Poniente in San Salvador turned into a wild day of unexpected setbacks. I tried to get a new car key made — no luck. Then we ran out of time for the car wash. And just when we thought the day was over, the belt on my car snapped and we had to get towed all the way home. Welcome to one of those days in El Salvador. 😅

Come along for the ride as we navigate car repairs, local mechanics, key shops, and a surprise breakdown. It’s an honest look at the everyday hustle and charm of living in San Salvador — even when things go sideways!

If you've ever had a day like this, drop a comment and share your story!

