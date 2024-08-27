Faithful One | Selah | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is another great song I can relate to which speaks of the Narrow Way of Jesus. It is also about the Divine Agape Love that God has to usward.
I want to give special thanks to a dear narrow way sister who brought this song to my attention. It is very much appreciated.
Even when I struggle through the days, the Lord Jesus Christ has not given up on me. It is through his word that I am encouraged daily to continue on this journey:
Looking for that blessed hope and the glorious appearing of the great God our Saviour Jesus Christ (Titus 2:13).
Please visit my Blog for more information on the Strait Gate & Narrow Way:
WayfaringGal.com
Lyrics:
I find no hope within to call my own
For I am frail of heart, my strength is gone
But deep within my soul is rising up a song
Here in the comfort of the Faithful One
I walk a narrow road through valleys deep
In search of higher ground
On mountains steep
And though with feet unsure
I still keep pressing on
For I am guided by the Faithful One
Faithful, faithful to the end
My true and precious friend
You have been faithful
Faithful, so faithful to me
I see your wounded hands
I touch your side
With thorns upon your brow
You bled and died
But there's an empty tomb
A love for all who come
And give their hearts to you
The Faithful One
Faithful, faithful to the end
My true and precious friend
You have been faithful
Faithful, so faithful to me
And when the day is gone
And when the race is won
I will bow down before
God's only Son
And I will lift my hands in praise for all you do
And I will worship you
My Faithful One
Faithful, faithful to the end
So Faithful, faithful to the end
I find no hope within to call my own
Faithful to the end
My strength is gone
There is a song rising in my soul
So faithful
My Holy One
Faithful One
***********
Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it. (1Thess 5:24)