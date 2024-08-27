BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Faithful One | Selah | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
8 months ago

This is another great song I can relate to which speaks of the Narrow Way of Jesus. It is also about the Divine Agape Love that God has to usward.

I want to give special thanks to a dear narrow way sister who brought this song to my attention. It is very much appreciated.

Even when I struggle through the days, the Lord Jesus Christ has not given up on me. It is through his word that I am encouraged daily to continue on this journey: 

Looking for that blessed hope and the glorious appearing of the great God our Saviour Jesus Christ (Titus 2:13).

Please visit my Blog for more information on the Strait Gate & Narrow Way: 

WayfaringGal.com


Lyrics:


I find no hope within to call my own

For I am frail of heart, my strength is gone

But deep within my soul is rising up a song

Here in the comfort of the Faithful One


I walk a narrow road through valleys deep

In search of higher ground 

On mountains steep

And though with feet unsure 

I still keep pressing on

For I am guided by the Faithful One


Faithful, faithful to the end

My true and precious friend

You have been faithful

Faithful, so faithful to me


I see your wounded hands

 I touch your side

With thorns upon your brow 

You bled and died

But there's an empty tomb 

A love for all who come

And give their hearts to you 

The Faithful One


Faithful, faithful to the end

My true and precious friend

You have been faithful

Faithful, so faithful to me


And when the day is gone 

And when the race is won

I will bow down before 

God's only Son

And I will lift my hands in praise for all you do

And I will worship you 

My Faithful One

Faithful, faithful to the end

So Faithful, faithful to the end

I find no hope within to call my own

Faithful to the end


My strength is gone

There is a song rising in my soul

So faithful 

My Holy One

Faithful One


***********

Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it. (1Thess 5:24)

biblejesussalvationinspirationalmusichymnsupliftingstrait gatenarrow waypoeticwayfaring gal
