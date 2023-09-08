BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Session 01] Crucial First Steps for Getting Ready!
Cary Life Coaching
Cary Life Coaching
42 views • 09/08/2023

This class focuses on four decisive actions that are essential for getting ready for the "end of the age".:

1. Recognize Bible prophecies as time-proven and reliable.

2. Plan to study the Bible for your own personal understanding.

3. Plan to use the clear Scriptures to explain the unclear Scriptures.

4. Choose now to avoid arguments with others who see things differently.


ALL CLASSES AND END TIMES UPDATES ARE FREE. Now you can easily connect the dots between Biblical prophecies and new headlines [current events].


Please feel welcome to check out our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/DCary ...and click the SUBSCRIBE button if interested in receiving FREE END TIMES UPDATES...

