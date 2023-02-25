© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.23 Chinese people had been punished by God for choosing the CCP. If the world tolerates the CCP to exist any longer, it will suffer painful price for the same reason.
选择了共产党，中国人得到了上天的惩罚。世界若让共产党继续存在，同样会付出惨痛的代价。