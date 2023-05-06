J6 Political Prisoner SPEAKS OUT: Jim Jordan & Congress ABANDON J6ers In D.C. Gulags

Stew Peters Show





May 5, 2023





J6 prisoners continue to rot in tyrannical gulags while D.C. politicians do nothing to help them.

J6 prisoner Ryan Samsel interview with Stew from a D.C. gulag and talks about how Republicans in Congress are not helping J6 political prisoners.

Jim Jordan and the House Committee on Government Weaponization are not only failing J6ers but they're also failing their country.

Criminals are assaulting police officers all over the country and are not being arrested but J6ers are being held to a different standard and politically persecuted.

The FEDS tried to get Ryan Samsel to flip and falsely testify against other J6ers.

Ryan has been assaulted by prison guards three separate times and has lost his vision in one eye.

Kevin McCarthy reportedly committed to releasing all of the J6 footage as part of the deal that gave him the votes to be Speaker of the House.

He has broken his promise and a motion to vacate the chair should be made immediately.

Republicans’ refusal to help J6ers is shameful and many of them have sold out to foreign governments.

Donate to Ryan Samsel as he suffers in the DC Gulag at http://GiveSendGo.com/G2EXA

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2m8idg-j6-political-prisoner-speaks-out-jim-jordan-and-congress-abandon-j6ers-in-d.html



