The CCP's espionage operation and activities in the United States were spoken about by Miles's whistleblowing in the last 6 years. Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping were arrested on behalf of the Fuzhou branch of the Chinese government's national police force, the MPS.
中共在美國的間諜活動和間諜活動，是郭文貴6年來一直在爆料的重磅炸彈之一。 最近，盧建旺和陳金平代表中國政府國家警察部隊福州分局被捕。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp