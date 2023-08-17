BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Black Sea Could Turn Red if NATO and Russian Navies Clash
Several high-level speakers at a global security conference in Russia warned the world is dangerously close to a nuclear war. The warnings come amid Turkey’s warning to Moscow after Russia fired warning shots at a Turkish owned ship in the Black Sea.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 8/17/23

