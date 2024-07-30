FREAK SHOW GOVERNOR SAYS TRUMP AND VP PICK ARE WEIRD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHITMER: “I think that my colleagues are pointing out the obvious, that the agenda, the way they talk to people, the way they address people, it is bizarre. And it's -- it's weird. It is weird. I also don't want to diminish the fact, though, that it also presents a very real risk for us as a country. And weird is kind of a funny phrase to use because it's bizarre, but at the same -- at the same moment, we've got to say this is a serious moment as a country.”
HERE'S THE REAL VIDEO, WITHOUT THE POOP.
https://news.grabienDOTcom/story/gov-whitmer-my-colleagues-are-pointing-out-the-obvious-trump-and-jd-va
‘The way they address people, it is bizarre’
Jul 29, 2024 2:30 PM