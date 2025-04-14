BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let Go Of This World / Vax to Become Final Mark of the Beast - JD Farag [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
397 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • 5 months ago

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2025-04-13: Just Let Go Of This World Not Our Home " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD talks about holding on too tightly to this world and the things of this world when Bible prophecy makes it very clear that we’re very close to the world being judged and burned with fire.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- congress.gov, H.R. 2392 – STABLE act of 2025

  https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2392

- congress.gov, H.R. 2392 – STABLE act of 2025 (Distributed Ledger)

  https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2392/text

- congress.gov, S.394 – GENIUS Act of 2025

  https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/394

- congress.gov, S.394 – GENIUS Act of 2025 (SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION)

  https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/394/text

- texasarchive.org, President Lyndon B. Johnson quote

  https://texasarchive.org/2010_00003

- Henry Kissinger quote

  https://www.azquotes.com/author/8103-Henry_A_Kissinger/tag/energy

- MDPI, Expanded Spectrum and Increased Incidence of Adverse Events Linked to COVID-19 Genetic Vaccines: New Concepts on Prophylactic Immuno-Gene Therapy, Iatrogenic Orphan Disease, and Platform-Inherent Challenges

  https://doi.org/10.3390/pharmaceutics17040450

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

Keywords
biblechristjesuschristianprophecychurchrapturetribulationend timesrevelationantichristsecond comingjdfarag
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy