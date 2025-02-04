⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (4 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated units of two territorial defence brigades near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 35 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and four motor vehicles. Four field artillery guns and one electronic warfare station were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airborne brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Kupyansk, Peschanoye, Novomlynsk, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Zapadnoye, Zagoruykovka, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 290 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and 14 motor vehicles. Nine field artillery guns including three Western-made ones and three ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, one formation of the International Legion, and two territorial defence brigades near Dyleyevka, Konstantinovka, Zelenovka, Ivano-Daryevka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Yantarnoye, Chasov Yar, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 260 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns including three NATO-manufactured ones. Two ammunition depots and three electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued active offensive operations. Russian troops eliminated manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one motorised brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, one National Guard brigade, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Krasnoarmeysk, Udachnoye, Sergeyevka, Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Novoaleksandrovka, Baranovka, Lysovka, Kotlino, Uspenovka, Andreyevka, and Yasenovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 510 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and ten pickup trucks as well as eight Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops hit formations of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Bogatyr, Razliv, Burlatskoye, Razdolnoye, and Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 140 troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and seven field artillery guns. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nesteryanka, Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye, and Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 30 troops, three motor vehicles, and two electronic warfare stations.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at the infrastructure of military airfields, manufacturing shops, storage and preparation facilities for the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and POL depots of the AFU as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 149 areas.

▫️Over the course of the day, air defence facilities shot down one Neptune long-range guided missile, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 68 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,406 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,023 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,513 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,222 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,186 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.