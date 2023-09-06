© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment of the destruction of the "immortal" British tank Challenger 2 in the Zaporozhye direction
Yesterday, early in the morning, Ukrainian militants tried to attack the positions of our guys in the Rabotino area - for this they used two tanks and three armored vehicles. However, the breakthrough attempt was unsuccessful. Almost immediately, the Russian military eliminated the British Challenger 2 tank, which had previously been destroyed only because of "friendly fire", from the Kornet ATGM.
According to the fighters, the equipment burned for more than a day, presumably, it could contain uranium ammunition. At the same time, an anti-crisis immediately appeared in the Western media - allegedly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine set it on fire with a Molotov cocktail, which turned out to be another PR fiction.
Adding, Cynthia:
Today, Sept 6, 2023, The head of the British Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of the Challenger 2 tank in the SMO zone and said that London does not plan to send a new tank to replace the destroyed one.