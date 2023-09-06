BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Moment of the Destruction of the "immortal" British Tank Challenger 2 in the Zaporozhye direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • 09/06/2023

The moment of the destruction of the "immortal" British tank Challenger 2 in the Zaporozhye direction

 Yesterday, early in the morning, Ukrainian militants tried to attack the positions of our guys in the Rabotino area - for this they used two tanks and three armored vehicles. However, the breakthrough attempt was unsuccessful. Almost immediately, the Russian military eliminated the British Challenger 2 tank, which had previously been destroyed only because of "friendly fire", from the Kornet ATGM.

According to the fighters, the equipment burned for more than a day, presumably, it could contain uranium ammunition. At the same time, an anti-crisis immediately appeared in the Western media - allegedly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine set it on fire with a Molotov cocktail, which turned out to be another PR fiction.

Adding, Cynthia:

Today, Sept 6, 2023, The head of the British Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of the Challenger 2 tank in the SMO zone and said that London does not plan to send a new tank to replace the destroyed one.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy