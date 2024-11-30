The Qi Effect - Second Edition Book by Francesco Garri Garripoli

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For everyone interested in Qigong, Yoga, Tai Chi, Reiki, and meditation, The Qi Effect - Second Edition - Ancient China Meets Quantum Biology - is a game changer on a personal and professional level. Drawn from over 45 years of research, study in Chian, and practice in the healing arts around the world, NQA Certified Senior Qigong Teacher and Chairman of the Qigong Institute, Francesco Garri Garripoli takes you on a non-stop, captivating journey into the essence of "life force energy" known as Qi (chee) and Prana, and provides revolutionary insights that will positively change your mind about how you view your body, emotions, well-being, relationships, and health. With a playfully deep, Heart-centered approach, Francesco's storytelling and wise philosophical insights make ancient wisdom, Quantum Physics, Qigong, epigenetics, and more, accessible and life changing.
Boost Your Health
Improve Yoga, Qigong, Tai Chi, and Meditation Practice
Learn ancient Chinese Healing techniques
Weave science and spirituality seamlessly
Available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/231dgTd
SIgned copies available for donation at: https://www.communityawake.org/product/the-qi-effect-new-book-by-francesco-garripoli/