BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Qi Effect - Second Edition Book by Francesco Garri Garripoli
Francesco Garripoli
Francesco GarripoliCheckmark Icon
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 6 months ago

For everyone interested in Qigong, Yoga, Tai Chi, Reiki, and meditation, The Qi Effect - Second Edition - Ancient China Meets Quantum Biology - is a game changer on a personal and professional level. Drawn from over 45 years of research, study in Chian, and practice in the healing arts around the world, NQA Certified Senior Qigong Teacher and Chairman of the Qigong Institute, Francesco Garri Garripoli takes you on a non-stop, captivating journey into the essence of "life force energy" known as Qi (chee) and Prana, and provides revolutionary insights that will positively change your mind about how you view your body, emotions, well-being, relationships, and health. With a playfully deep, Heart-centered approach, Francesco's storytelling and wise philosophical insights make ancient wisdom, Quantum Physics, Qigong, epigenetics, and more, accessible and life changing.


Boost Your Health

Improve Yoga, Qigong, Tai Chi, and Meditation Practice

Learn ancient Chinese Healing techniques

Weave science and spirituality seamlessly


Available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/231dgTd


SIgned copies available for donation at: https://www.communityawake.org/product/the-qi-effect-new-book-by-francesco-garripoli/

Keywords
meditationqigongtai chichi gungfrancesco garripoliwujiwuji hundunqi effect
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy