Another Aussie Jab Pusher Dies Suddenly at 44 - 10th April 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nathan Templeton, a propaganda agent with Seven’s morning show Sunrise, has been found dead in a park near the Barwon River in Geelong. The 44-year-old is reported to have suffered a medical episode while walking his dog.
Mirrored - checkur6
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/