Footage from one of, so-called Militants - RDK, which tried to Break into the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region, but were Eliminated by Border Forces - all Militants Speaking Exclusively Ukrainian

Footage from the camera of one of the so-called militants. RDK, which tried to break into the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region, but were eliminated by border covering forces.
The video is published by RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. It is noted that all militants speak exclusively Ukrainian.