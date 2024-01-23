P.2 (HITTING THE SALAD BAR) Last week’s SLUMBER PARTY DUCKS’ at peace, on the banks of the Swan-Avon, Perth, Western Australia MVI_7632

Undisturbed by an unleashed dog this week: countless times I have seen unleashed dogs run at the birdlife along this 3 km stretch of the Swan-Avon River. Perhaps their owners need to be charged by a bull to get an idea of the thoughtlessness of it.
