Red Pill Nation Hangout #375
1. 9:19 City of St George, Louisiana votes to separate itself from the woke DEI city of Baton Rouge
2. 24:59 Drizzle Drizzle Soft Guy Era Trend driving women nuts
3. 1:03:34 Starbucks and Disney both confess to losing Billions in 2023, Planet Fitness also forced to raise prices due to drop in membership
4. 1:40:10 Bud Light FINALLY apologizes for Dylan Mulvaney
5. 2:09:12 Boy Scouts drop “Boy” from name change to Scouting America to welcome transgender boys
6. 2:33:52 Astra Zeneca pulls COVID vaccine due to side effects but claims lack of sales
