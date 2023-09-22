What is being foisted on the world...?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is that comedian Zelensky being lifted up? Why is the world `media`
promoting that clown as some kind of Bono figure? Have people forgotten
what happened over the last 3 years? How the shadow world government
destroyed millions of lives, ruined businesses , degraded humanity to
cowardly puppets, and is now bombarding the world with `climate change`.
People need to wake up and see that this shadow government wants to
enslave us all and make us sub-Human. Now is the time to resist and say
No to all these lies and coercions. Do not follow along like sheep!
Question every thing they dictate, and exercise your free-will while you
still have it.