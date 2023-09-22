BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is being foisted on the world...?
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
09/22/2023

Why is that comedian Zelensky being lifted up? Why is the world `media` promoting that clown as some kind of Bono figure? Have people forgotten what happened over the last 3 years? How the shadow world government destroyed millions of lives, ruined businesses , degraded humanity to cowardly puppets, and is now bombarding the world with `climate change`. People need to wake up and see that this shadow government wants to enslave us all and make us sub-Human. Now is the time to resist and say No to all these lies and coercions. Do not follow along like sheep! Question every thing they dictate, and exercise your free-will while you still have it.

