New Evidence Suggests MOSSAD Behind JFK Assassination: RFK White House Bid FUELS Questions

What if Israel’s Mossad was behind the assassination of John F. Kennedy?

Marine Corp veteran and author Lucas Gage is here to talk about new evidence suggesting Israel was involved in the murder of an American President.

In the summer of 1963, Kennedy sent a telegram to newly elected Israeli Prime Minister Levi Eshkol.

The letter read in part “As I wrote Mr. Ben-Gurion, this government’s commitment to and support of Israel could be seriously jeopardized if it should be thought that we were unable to obtain reliable information on a subject as vital to peace as Israel’s effort in the nuclear field.”

Was this the reason JFK was murdered?

The man who recorded the video of JFK being killed was named Abraham Zapruder.

In the video, Zapruder does not flinch when Kennedy is shot.

The sniper's nest that was used to support the claim that Kennedy was shot from the back was in Abraham Zapruder’s building.

Lee Harvey Oswald was shot by a man named Jack Ruby who’s real name was Jack Leon Rubenstein who was an ardent Zionist.

John F. Kennedy was perceived as a huge threat to Israel because he wanted to inspect their nuclear capabilities.

Robert F. Kennedy was also assassinated a few years after his brother.

Since the murder of JFK, American Presidents have routinely flown to Israel to seek their blessing to get elected.

There is nothing anti-Semitic about speaking the truth despite what Jonathan Greenblatt and the Anti Defamation League say.

Jeffrey Epstein was also likely an agent of Mossad.

For more information on Lucas Gage and his work go to https://twitter.com/Lucas_Gage_

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

