BRITISH MAN ARRESTED FOR CLIMBING EIFFEL TOWER

A British man has been arrested after he climbed the Eiffel Tower hours before the start of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.
The shirtless man, identified as a professional climber in French media, scaled the 1,083-foot-tall monument without any equipment.
In one video shared on social media, the blond, bearded man, who has not been named, looks into the camera and says “Bloody warm, innit?”.