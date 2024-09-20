BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE POINT OF NO RETURN
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 8 months ago

The God hating justices of the Supreme Court have imposed same sex marriage upon our nation and half of Americans agree with their judicial activism. The problem is that our descent into moral decay did not begin with this recent ruling.

It actually began many years ago when fornication and adultery became common practice, and in time homosexuality has also become common as well. This has opened the door to other carnal desires like prostitution, sadomasochism, polygamy and pedophilia.

America is headed in the same direction as Sodom and Gomorrah of old and the God haters are systematically removing all moral restraints from society and every carnal desire is being embraced in total disregard for our Creator. God intended a man and woman to become one flesh in marriage and raise children but it is a counterfeit when a man marries a man, or a woman marries a woman, because they are made one flesh by Satan!

We are under grace at the moment but that won’t last forever because God is not mocked. If God did not spare the Israelites from destruction when they rebelled, do you think America is exempt from God's laws? God owes it to the people of Sodom and Gomorrah to judge America according to her sins.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1502.pdf

RLJ-1502 -- JUNE 28, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
pedophiliamarriagepolygamyprostitutionmoral decaysame sexsadomasochism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy