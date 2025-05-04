BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alex Jones/Sandy Hook ~ Phase IV: Case Update & Debate Challenge
What is happening
9716 followers
68 views • 4 months ago


You can find my full legal analysis and case file on Alex Jones' Capitulation & Betrayal in the Connecticut Sandy Hook defamation cases at AlwaysWyn.com/operation-madcap.

If you value Truth, justice, and the America we always envisioned and hoped for, then please consider sharing this important video.

***Jan. '25 UPDATE: I had to quit my day job as a contract attorney to keep up with and devote my full~time work efforts to this crucial Alex Jones/Sandy Hook public advocacy case. Please consider making a kind donation/contribution to my professional efforts to support and defend our Constitution at givesendgo.com/wyn-young. Many thanks, R. Wyn Young, Esq. (Ohio Bar 64876)

Keywords
alex jonessandy hookwolfgang halbigrobert barnesadam lanzajames fetzervictorhugoartviva freiwyn youngvictor-hugo vaca ii
