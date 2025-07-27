© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arsenal Edge Newcastle in 5-Goal Thriller! 🔥 Elanga Scores, Ødegaard Wins It Late | Premier League Highlights
Arsenal and Newcastle lit up Singapore’s National Stadium in a stunning 3-2 pre-season showdown! Anthony Elanga opened the scoring early for the Magpies, but Mikel Merino brought Arsenal level. A bizarre own goal by Jacob Murphy handed Arsenal the lead, and despite Newcastle’s fightback, Martin Ødegaard sealed the win with a stoppage-time penalty.
Watch full highlights, key moments, and fan reactions from this epic match.
📌 Subscribe for more Premier League coverage and football drama!
#Arsenal #Newcastle #PremierLeague #FootballHighlights #NewsPlusGlobe #Elanga #Odegaard #ArsenalVsNewcastle