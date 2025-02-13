What You Need to Know About Heart Failure

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives deep into the topic of Heart Failure, discussing its causes, risk factors, and most importantly, what you can do proactively to prevent or manage it. Heart failure is a progressive condition that affects millions of people, but Dr. Ardis shares vital information on how lifestyle changes and targeted supplementation can improve heart health outcomes.

Dr. Ardis walks through the basics of heart failure, including how it results from conditions like high blood pressure, heart attacks, and heart disease. He explores the common medications prescribed for heart failure, such as ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, and diuretics, and sheds light on the side effects and long-term risks associated with these drugs.

But it’s not all about medications. Dr. Ardis also highlights natural ways to support heart health, including the use of Magnesium, Vitamin C, Taurine, N-acetyl L-cysteine, Quercetin, and Cardio Flow. These powerful supplements have been shown in clinical studies to improve heart function, reduce inflammation, and lower blood pressure.

Whether you or a loved one are dealing with heart failure, or you want to know more about how to prevent it, this episode is a must-watch. Don't miss out on the crucial information that could make all the difference in your health journey.

